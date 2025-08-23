All-Female Team in Almaty Turns Turkic Myths into Video Game

ALMATY – A team of young women developers in Almaty is releasing Iz, a 2D pixel role-playing adventure game inspired by Turkic myths and legends, this fall. The project is set in the Kazakh steppes of the 15th century and is the first release by the all-female studio Umai Gaming, reported 24.kz news agency on Aug. 14.

The storyline follows Bayan, a girl, who sets out to rescue her younger sister, Makpal, kidnapped by a mythical creature. Along her journey, Bayan encounters characters from folklore, including Zheztyrnak, a demonic figure with copper claws, and Zhelayak, a legendary figure who commands the wind.

Gameplay integrates cultural elements. Bayan uses traditional talismans, such as owl feathers and silver objects, for protection, while the shankobyz musical instrument serves as her primary defense against evil spirits.

Narrative designer Nazym Zhumabayeva said the choice of instrument was deliberate.

“The shankobyz was believed to protect travelers from evil forces. It suited Bayan’s character better than conventional weapons,” she explained.

The project started in 2022 during a GameLab summer school and has since advanced under the GameLab mentorship program. The team has presented Iz at several events, including CAGS 2023, Go Viral 2023 and GameLab Summer School. It also won the JasStar Creative Contest in 2022.

GameLab head Aleksandra Knyshova noted the game’s uniqueness on the international market.

“It combines a classic family story with encounters from Turkic mythology, offering a distinctive cultural experience for players,” she said.

Currently, Iz is being developed in three languages. Umai Gaming collaborates with the GameLab laboratory at KBTU and the Arkaiym music group on the project.

The developers said they aim to popularize Turkic mythology while contributing to the growth of Kazakhstan’s gaming industry.