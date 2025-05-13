President Tokayev Reviews National Bank’s 2024 Performance

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting on May 13 to review the 2024 performance report of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

The meeting covered the macroeconomic situation, outcomes of monetary policy, the condition of the financial system, and the status of international reserves, along with updates on the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund and the National Fund, reported the Akorda.

The meeting participants discussed topics related to the activities of the National Fund, execution of the national budget, reduction of inflation, monetary policy, the draft of the new law on banks and banking activities, lending to the real sector of the economy, as well as the state of the gold and foreign exchange assets of the National Bank.