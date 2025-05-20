How Kazakhstan’s Youth Are Blending Tradition with Modernity

ASTANA — While youth around the world live in an era increasingly dominated by global trends and digital influences, the youth of Kazakhstan are redefining what it means to be Kazakh. This growing wave of cultural expression among young Kazakhs is not just about nostalgia — it is about identity. From fashion to music, today’s youth are weaving traditional elements into modern life, driven by a desire to stay rooted while moving forward.

One person who has witnessed and helped shape this movement firsthand is Yerkebulan Kurishbayev, a prominent Kazakh producer renowned for his contributions to Kazakhstan’s music and film industries. He is the founder of OYU Live and OYU Fest, the latter being Central Asia’s largest music festival, which blends traditional Kazakh music with modern performances and art.

Role of OYU Fest and music in cultural revival

According to Kurishbayev, OYU Fest is more than just a musical event – it is a reflection of a growing movement toward self-identity and the celebration of Kazakh culture.

“In the last five to seven years, we have all started to ask ourselves, ‘Who are we?’,” Kurishbayev told The Astana Times.

“There has been a rising need for national and personal identity. Global changes in the world make us think about ourselves and appreciate what we have,” he said.

For Kurishbayev, this journey of self-discovery is more than just an intellectual exercise – it is something deeply personal.

“The pandemic played a major role in this. It gave us time to pause, look around, and realise what surrounds us in our native country. Domestic tourism began to develop, the desire to study the Kazakh language appeared not only among Kazakhs, but also among people of other nationalities in the country. All this is a long way to self-identity, not trends,” he said.

The mission of OYU Fest is to amplify this cultural awakening, and music has become a powerful tool in that process.

“Songs in the Kazakh language have long sounded very high quality. Our mission is to popularize Kazakh music. This is why we launched OYU Live in 2021 – to give our music a platform to reach global audiences,” he said.

Looking ahead, Kurishbayev is optimistic about the future of Kazakh music – the nation is on the verge of something truly special.

“In five to ten years, I believe Kazakh songs will be heard all over the world, just like K-pop. More people will become curious about Central Asian and Turkic cultures, and our music will serve as a bridge – connecting Kazakhstan to the global stage,” he said.

Tradition in transition: what the research shows

This cultural momentum is not isolated. What Kurishbayev and young artists express through music and fashion is part of a wider national shift.

According to a study conducted by Kazakhstan’s Institute of Social Development, this revival of traditions is a growing social phenomenon rooted in deeper dynamics.

According to the study, Kazakhstan is experiencing what many experts refer to as a revival of national customs and traditions. This is not about moving back into an ancient past or retreating from modernization, it is about reinterpreting them in a modern context.

This revival appears strongly linked to the family life cycle and general social need for stability. Traditions, according to philosophers and sociologists, are a “safety cushion,” providing normalization and continuity in a time of uncertainty. Their inherent flexibility allows them to take on new forms while preserving their essential roles — fostering social cohesion and providing a sense of identity and belonging.

However, the influence of traditions is not uniform. It varies extensively by regions, socio-demographics, and especially urban and rural areas. For example, while traditional values are likely to be more deeply rooted in rural settlements, the cities are undergoing transformation due to evolving lifestyles and the influence of the creative elite. Here, there is a gradual evolution of customs as a mirror of broader societal patterns.

Experts point out that the revival is partially driven by the effect of glocalization – the intersection of global and local dynamics – and the intrinsic qualities of traditions themselves, which allow them to be continuously revitalized.

A key factor in the cultural revival is the increasing interest in the Kazakh language. While over 44% of Kazakhstan’s citizens speak Kazakh at home, only 30% speak Russian, and around 23% use both languages interchangeably. For many young people, learning Kazakh is not just about communication – it is a way to connect more deeply with their cultural heritage.

However, experts warn that Kazakhstan’s educational system struggles to keep pace with this shift. Despite reforms aimed at boosting Kazakh language proficiency, many young people still face challenges in mastering it due to outdated teaching methods.

Balancing tradition and modern challenges

According to expert insights, among the negative impacts of traditions and customs in modern Kazakh society, tribalism is the most prominent. The experts suggest that this is less about explicit exclusion and more about a traditional mindset, where one’s relatives and close circle are prioritized. When individuals are granted access to resources, they often favor family members over those who may have a more legitimate or merit-based claim.

Additionally, the patriarchal nature of traditional customs contributes to significant gender inequalities, particularly in leadership roles. Cultural norms that prioritize male authority often marginalize women from decision-making positions.

Another challenge is ageism – a deeply ingrained respect for elders, while fostering intergenerational solidarity, can inadvertently suppress youth participation. Young people may feel disempowered or discouraged from voicing new ideas, leading to a lack of initiative and innovation in both societal and political spheres.

Kazakhstan’s traditions and customs are far from relics of the past. They continue to evolve, shaping and consolidating the fabric of Kazakhstan’s society. However, as the country is forging its path to modernity and civil identity building, careful attention must be paid to mitigating the regressive impacts of certain traditional structures. A balanced approach — one that honors cultural heritage while fostering inclusivity, gender equity, and youth empowerment — will be critical for sustainable societal development.

The cultural revival happening among Kazakhstan’s youth is not a trend – it is a rethinking of what it means to be Kazakh in today’s fast-changing world.

Whether it is through events such as the OYU music festival, wearing traditional clothing or simply choosing to speak Kazakh in everyday life, the younger generation is reshaping their culture in a way that reflects their own aspirations. In doing so, they are building a cultural identity that is both rooted in history and open to the future.