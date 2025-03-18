Kazakhstan and China Strengthen Ties in Nuclear Energy Sector

ASTANA — Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Shen Yanfeng, the general director of the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), on March 17 to explore prospects for cooperation in nuclear energy.

During the meeting, Tokayev focused on Kazakhstan’s plans to develop its nuclear energy sector, highlighting the significance of the recent decision to create the Nuclear Energy Agency. According to Akorda, this agency aims to implement the country’s strategic objectives.

The President emphasized Kazakhstan’s interest in leveraging CNNC’s extensive expertise, recognizing the corporation as a leader in China’s nuclear energy industry. In response, Shen shared insights into CNNC’s ongoing projects in China and internationally.

The discussions also centered on collaborating on researching advanced technologies for the peaceful use of nuclear energy and training Kazakhstan’s specialists in this sector.