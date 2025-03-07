Kazakh President Marks International Women’s Day

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev marked International Women’s Day on March 7 by recognizing the contributions of Kazakh women at an award ceremony, reported Akorda.

Tokayev praised women’s achievements and highlighted their role in driving the nation’s prosperity. He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to ensuring equal opportunities and creating pathways for women to thrive in economic, social and political spheres. State programs actively promote gender equity and empowerment, driving the nation toward a more just and progressive future.

“More than half of civil servants and over 70% of workers in education and healthcare are women. Many of our compatriots conscientiously serve the Motherland in emergency responses, the armed forces and law enforcement agencies. More and more women are taking on leadership roles,” Tokayev stated.

As part of the Year of Working Professions, new state honors were introduced to elevate the status of skilled professionals.

“Nine new honorary titles were included in the state awards system. Today, we are presenting two such awards for the first time. Olga Sheludko, a labor veteran, received the title of Honored Builder of Kazakhstan, and Maira Yermanova, a leading production worker, became Honored Industrialist of Kazakhstan,” the President announced.

In conclusion, Tokayev presented state awards to women who made a significant contribution to the country’s development and achieved success in their respective fields.