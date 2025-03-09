Find Out Who Creates Magic Behind Every Performance at Abai Opera and Ballet Theater

ALMATY – Whenever the lights go out in the Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater hall, magic begins. Behind each performance stands the dedication of many unseen artists, whose names are rarely heard from the stage. The Astana Times takes you behind the scenes to unveil the stories of those professionals without whom the show would not go on.

The Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater is more than just a stage for grand productions. Founded in 1934, it stands as one of the oldest and most prestigious theaters in Kazakhstan. Over the decades, the theater has hosted world-class performances, from traditional Kazakh operas to international ballet masterpieces. It is a place where art meets tradition, and talented professionals create unforgettable performances.

The art of light

Behind every performance stands the dedication of those who have devoted years to the theater. One such person is Galina Sorochinskaya, a lighting designer with 40 years of experience in the field. She rose from a lighting technician to a lighting designer.

“My role is to craft the visual ambiance of each performance, ensuring that lighting not only complements but elevates the storytelling. We use special techniques to simulate natural elements like falling snow, flickering fire, and flowing water, adding depth and realism to the stage and making the performances even more captivating,” she said.

As technology evolves, lighting designers should constantly adapt and learn new methods. But there are no specialized institutions in Kazakhstan that train lighting designers.

“Most of us are self-taught. Some came from film production, while I studied at the Odessa Technical School,” said Sorochinskaya.

Crafting a complete stage look

The costumes are no less an essential part of the performances. The theater has its own tailoring department, where seamstresses, tailors and fabric painters work.

“In our last production, we made over 70 costumes for just one performance,” said Galina Tasheva, head of the tailoring department.

Some productions demand even more and sometimes they have to work under very tight deadlines.

“For ‘The Khan Sultan’ production, we had only two weeks to complete all the costumes. In total, we made 160 full costumes, each consisting of three pieces. That’s 425 individual costume elements in just two weeks,” she added.

Once costumes are completed, they move to another important department — the wardrobe team, which is responsible for maintaining and organizing them.

“We prepare costumes for performances and also handle repairs. The theater has six storage rooms where we keep all the costumes. When costumes arrive from the tailoring workshop, we count and distribute them accordingly,” said Sandugash Gabdina, the theater’s wardrobe supervisor.

Gabdina explained that each costume has its own storage methods. For example, ballet tutus are folded in a special way to avoid their further deformation, and fur items are treated with a special protective product.

The theater’s artistry extends beyond costumes. Each pair of shoes worn by performers is handmade as well. The theater has a special department that creates shoes for ballet and chorus dancers to meet the requirements of each production.

“The process involves selecting the right shoe mold to fit each performer’s foot, cutting the materials, and assembling the final piece. Ideally, making shoes takes about two months, but in urgent cases, we can complete them within a month,” said footwear designer Altynai Ibraimova.

The transformative power of makeup

The final touch in a performer’s transformation happens in the makeup department. Unlike conventional makeup, theatrical makeup involves specialized techniques and materials that can change the appearance of performers.

“Many people confuse theater makeup artists with regular makeup artists, but the two are quite different,” said theatrical makeup artist Yulia Denisova. “The biggest difference is the materials we use. While beauty makeup relies on standard cosmetics, theatrical makeup often involves special materials like greasepaint or prosthetics. The techniques are also much more complex.”

From aging a young actor into an elderly character to turning a performer into a mystical creature, the makeup department plays an essential role in storytelling.

“Sometimes, we even modify facial features—like enlarging a nose or changing the shape of a performer’s face—using special prosthetic materials. These subtle details enhance the character’s presence on stage,” said theatrical makeup artist Anzhelika Kiseleva.

Each department plays a crucial role in making every performance a breathtaking spectacle. From lighting and costumes to footwear and makeup, an entire team of professionals works tirelessly behind the scenes.

Head to The Astana Times YouTube channel to watch the full episode.