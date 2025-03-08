Art Needs Soul: Kazakh Artist Kazgulov on Why AI Can’t Replace True Artists

ASTANA – No matter how advanced technology becomes, artificial intelligence (AI) will never replace true artists for its human touch, spirit, and unique energy that breathe life into real art, said renowned Kazakh painter Alpysbai Kazgulov in an interview with Kazinform news agency.

Kazgulov, a master of abstract painting, devoted 48 years to this endeavor, creating more than 8,000 paintings. Kazgulov’s aesthetics and storytelling voice are unmistakable in his vibrant paintings, which depict the traditional lifestyle and customs of the Kazakh people. Primarily working in abstractionism and surrealism, Kazgulov emphasizes the importance of developing one’s signature style.

“Every artist’s work is recognizable by their unique style. In my own practice, I prefer canvas and oil paints because oil has a remarkable ability to preserve its energy for centuries. That’s part of the magic behind Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Mona Lisa.’ Hidden beneath each layer of paint lies a story that still speaks to every viewer today,” he said.

“Each paint on the canvas, like a word, carries its own deep meaning and philosophy. We choose the right word to accurately express a thought, and it is just as important to find the right paint to convey the intended meaning with the utmost precision and depth,” Kazgulov added.

According to Kazgulov, that human touch—the ability to connect with a deep self and translate raw feelings into art—makes art irreplaceable in a world increasingly shaped by AI.

“AI cannot replace an artist. I am absolutely sure of that. A picture created by AI cannot convey the emotions and atmosphere that the artist puts into his work. It is impossible to feel its aura. And a work created by the hands of an artist will always be real. The energy of a painting is preserved for centuries and will never lose its value,” he said.

Kazgulov’s works include several series, such as “Nomads,” “Meeting of a Girl and a Boy,” “Childhood Village,” and “My Ancestors,” among others.

“The theme for me always arises from real life itself – from what surrounds us, what leaves a trace in our souls. It could be your childhood, your home, the environment you grew up in, the music you listen to. From all of these things, images, ideas are born, and eventually, a painting emerges,” said Kazgulov.

Kazgulov’s works have found their place in the collections of renowned figures.

His painting “Game in Space” is part of the personal collection of French singer Patricia Kaas, while “The Great Silk Road” now belongs to acclaimed actor Gérard Depardieu. His work “Baikonur” is also featured in the collection of Prince Laurent of Belgium.

A renowned Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov purchased “Kokpar” for his personal collection.

In 2007, Aitmatov wrote a foreword to Kazgulov’s published album.

“I took a liking to this man — his paintings didn’t mislead me. He thinks in a modern way, yet remains deeply rooted in tradition. His works feel boldly modernist in form, but the themes he explores are as old as time itself: Why do we live? What is love? Spirit or matter? Is man part of nature, or its ultimate creation? Art requires the courage to ask these eternal questions endlessly. Great art dares to offer answers,” wrote Aitmatov.

In addition to creating his art, Kazgulov is also an avid collector, curating works by other artists whose visions and techniques resonate with him.

“I began collecting works by Kazakh, Russian, Uzbek, and Kyrgyz artists 35 years ago. To date, there are around 3,000 paintings in my collection. Among them, three works by the legendary Abilkhan Kasteev stand out – a landscape, ‘Road to Medeu’ and ‘Sarykol.’ I also deeply value the paintings of renowned masters such as Kim Kuznetsov, Porfiry Krylov, and Sabyr Mambeev,” said Kazgulov.

The article was originally published by Kazinform.