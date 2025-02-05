Kazakhstan to Provide 100% Mobile Internet Coverage on Roads by 2027

ASTANA — Under the Accessible Internet project, Kazakhstan will provide mobile internet access on all national and regional roads by 2027, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev said at a Feb. 4 government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, Madiyev reported ongoing work to diagnose roads using artificial intelligence, mentioning the Smart Road Diagnostic System, a resident of Astana Hub, which diagnosed 15,000 kilometers in 2024. This initiative has reduced road assessment time from four days to four hours.

Astana Hub has 24 domestic digital projects in the road sector, generating 15 billion tenge (US$29 million) in revenue and nearly one billion tenge (US$1.9 million) in exports.

The KazToll payment system is successfully operational across all toll roads. To integrate road industry systems, a single digital platform, E-Joldar, will be created, ensuring transparency, better control, and efficient road asset management.

To attract global players in the unmanned transport market, Kazakhstan aims to create favorable conditions for testing and deployment. Companies such as Waymo (Google), Tesla, Baidu, Mobileye, Yandex, and Huawei are actively seeking countries with flexible regulations for autonomous vehicle testing.

Bektenov emphasized the need to scale up digital solutions nationwide and urged the preparation of new projects to strengthen Kazakhstan’s position as a key transit hub in Central Asia.