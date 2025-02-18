Kazakhstan to Cut Oil Production to Offset January Overproduction

By Staff Report in Business on 18 February 2025

ASTANA — Kazakhstan will take further measures to meet its OPEC+ commitments, including cutting production at other oilfields, to offset the January excess, Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev said in telephone talks with several OPEC+ officials and energy ministers on Feb. 17, according to the ministry’s press service.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Satkaliyev explained that the January increase was due to temporary one-time testing following maintenance work and the launch of a new processing unit (Third Generation Plant under the Future Growth Project) at the Tengiz oilfield.

Previously, production growth was scheduled for June-July 2025. Kazakhstan will submit an updated compensation plan, addressing both overproduction and unfulfilled compensation volumes from January.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »