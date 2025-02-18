Kazakhstan to Cut Oil Production to Offset January Overproduction

ASTANA — Kazakhstan will take further measures to meet its OPEC+ commitments, including cutting production at other oilfields, to offset the January excess, Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev said in telephone talks with several OPEC+ officials and energy ministers on Feb. 17, according to the ministry’s press service.

Satkaliyev explained that the January increase was due to temporary one-time testing following maintenance work and the launch of a new processing unit (Third Generation Plant under the Future Growth Project) at the Tengiz oilfield.

Previously, production growth was scheduled for June-July 2025. Kazakhstan will submit an updated compensation plan, addressing both overproduction and unfulfilled compensation volumes from January.