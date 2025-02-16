Kazakh Master of Hundred Techniques Carves Unique Path in Art

ASTANA – Kanat Nurtazin is renowned for his unique artistic approach, specializing in intricate carvings and continuously expanding his ambitious 100 Drawing Methods project. To date, he has mastered 86 techniques, experimenting with an array of unconventional materials, including chocolate, apples, tiles, slate, wood, and burning glass.

His artistic journey began in 2013 when he was inspired by various artists exploring different mediums.

“At the time, I saw many videos showcasing artists working with diverse materials. That is when the idea struck—to bring everything together and create my project where I would learn these techniques firsthand. Before, I mostly observed others. Now, I create something new,” Nurtazin told The Astana Times.

Each material presents its challenges, but for Nurtazin, overcoming them is the essence of his craft. Self-taught in every technique he has mastered, he finds joy in the discovery process.

“I enjoy pushing myself, putting myself in situations where I need to learn something new, solve problems, and find the right approach,” he said. “With each method, I learn patience, perseverance, and creativity. I never took lessons from anyone—I watched, thought through ideas, experimented, and perfected them through practice. Not everything works right away, but that is how you grow.”

Despite acknowledging the value of formal education, Nurtazin prefers self-study, believing it allows for greater flexibility and creativity.

Art with a message

Each of his works embodies not only aesthetic beauty but also a profound meaning, evoking thought and reflection when a compelling story lies behind it.

One such impactful work, “Behind Glass,” addresses domestic violence in Kazakhstan. Inspired by a technique he discovered years ago, he finally brought the idea to life last year. The piece features a portrait of a desperate girl etched into glass with a hammer.

“This work is deeply significant to me. I wanted to highlight how we often see victims of violence acknowledge them and feel sympathy but take no real action. Too often, blame is placed on the victim while real accountability is ignored. ‘Behind Glass’ represents how victims remain trapped behind the barrier of our indifference,” said Nurtazin.

His father’s words have always resonated with him: “You can’t win a family dispute with your fists—only with your mind.” Though the piece was shared solely on his Instagram page, it garnered significant attention, sparking discussions and raising awareness—precisely the impact Nurtazin had hoped for.

Recognition at home and abroad

Nurtazin’s work has gained recognition in Kazakhstan and internationally, making him one of the few Kazakh artists to capture the attention of Disney and Nickelodeon animators.

Reflecting on his diverse projects, Nurtazin highlighted his collaboration with a local restaurant as a particularly memorable experience.

“They gave me complete creative freedom. The idea was simple: if they liked the project and the material, they would agree to continue working with me,” he said.

“I created a massive three-by-four-meter artwork for their tiled restaurant. I did all the cutting and sharpening myself, with just a couple of assistants to help. But every detail, every color choice I handled personally. I spent two weeks in the workshop without leaving. It was an incredibly immersive and rewarding experience,” added Nurtazin.

Last year, UN Women in Kazakhstan and Nurtazin released a video calling for public attention to various forms of violence, including physical, economic, psychological and online violence.

His first foreign collaboration came in 2018-2019 when Nickelodeon commissioned him to create promotional art for their characters. Disney followed in 2019, inviting him to contribute to the advertising campaigns for “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” and “Frozen II.” For “Maleficent,” he created a stop-motion animation of the character’s wings in motion, a painstaking process requiring 35 individual paper cutouts.

In 2021, his work was featured on one of the famous football clubs, Real Madrid’s social media, illustrating Sergio Ramos’ iconic Champions League-winning goal. Warner Bros. Games later selected him as one of the ambassadors for the Mortal Kombat project, for which he crafted stop-motion leaf art featuring characters from the game.

“Each international collaboration has been a valuable learning experience. Working with major companies like Disney, Warner Bros., and Nickelodeon teaches you to defend your creative vision while also understanding how to value your work properly,” said Nurtazin.

He dreams of collaborating with Marvel Comics and continuing his work in the film and comic industries.

The road ahead

The journey becomes increasingly challenging with 14 techniques left to complete in his 100 Drawing Methods project.

“Finding new methods is difficult, not just conceptually, but also in sourcing materials, some of which have to be imported,” noted Nurtazin. For Behind Glass, he had to find a specialized company to produce the right kind of glass.

An exhibition is also on his horizon. He was recently invited to World Art Dubai, but financial constraints make participation uncertain.

“If everything works out, I would love to showcase two or three of my works there. Once I complete my project, I might organize an exhibition,” he said.

Nurtazin is always exploring new ideas, continuously seeking innovative techniques to expand his artistic repertoire. He noted that he has a long list of unrealized concepts—methods he has envisioned but has yet to pursue due to time constraints or limited resources. However, for him, the creative journey is far from over.