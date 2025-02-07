Kazakh Artists to Showcase Culture at Singapore’s Chingay Parade

ASTANA — Kazakh artists of Astana Opera, Kazakh National University of Arts (Shabyt), and the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography will represent Kazakhstan at the Chingay Parade in Singapore on Feb. 7-8.

According to Astana Opera’s press service, the annual parade celebrating the Lunar New Year holds special significance this year as Singapore marks the 60th anniversary of its independence.

The event also commemorates 35 years of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Singapore. The artists from the Commonwealth of Independent States have never taken part in the parade before.

The Chingay Parade, first introduced in 1973 by Singapore’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, has grown into a vibrant showcase of multiculturalism, attracting thousands of participants and millions of viewers worldwide. It has become a symbol of unity, friendship and cultural diversity.

Kazakhstan’s participation was supported by the Kazakh Embassy in Singapore and seeks to highlight the country’s cultural and artistic heritage.

Astana Opera has prepared a dynamic performance blending vocal, musical, and choreographic elements. The ensemble includes orchestra musician and project manager Zhanar Abdrakhmanova, opera soloists Nazym Sagintai and Yerzhan Saipov, project choreographer Sultanbek Gumar, and ballet dancers Sofiya Adilkhanova, Kamila Shakhmanova, Kamila Ormanova, Limara Aidarova, Islam Kaipbai, Zhaksylyk Saukymbekov, Nima Tokov, Ruslan Kanagat, and Doskhan Zaidin.

Beyond the parade, the Kazakh Embassy has organized cultural events. Kazakh nationals living in Singapore will also join the celebrations, reinforcing cultural ties between the two nations.

Kazakhstan’s debut at the parade underscores its commitment to cultural diplomacy, international cooperation, and expanding its presence on the global stage. The participation of Kazakh artists in such a prestigious event not only highlights the country’s artistic excellence but also strengthens people-to-people connections between Kazakhstan and Singapore.