First Comic Book About Bozok Medieval City Unveiled

ASTANA – The Bozok State Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve presented the first edition of the comic book “Journey of Alikhan and Aikerim” on Feb. 12, reported the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry’s press service.

Released in Kazakh, Russian, and English, the comic book targets children and adolescents and aims to promote Kazakh literature through stories about Kazakh heroes, historical events, and mythology.

The plot is based on historical findings from archaeological excavations of the Bozok medieval settlement.

The book’s artist is Beken Zhaparov, a designer at the Bozok Museum-Reserve.