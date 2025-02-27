EDB to Expand Investment in Kazakhstan’s Energy, Transport, and Industry in 2025

ASTANA — In 2025, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) plans to ramp up financing for key strategic projects in Kazakhstan, with a strong focus on energy, transport, and industry, said Nikolai Podguzov, Chairman of the EDB Management Board, during a meeting with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov on Feb. 26.

Among the major projects planned for the year are the expansion and modernization of thermal power plants in central and eastern Kazakhstan, the construction of a polyethylene plant, and the development of Altyn Dala, a 545 MW solar power station.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, EDB will prioritize integrating digital technologies and innovative solutions while supporting socially significant initiatives.

“The EDB is a key partner for Kazakhstan. Last year, investment in our economy grew by almost 40%, and the bank’s credit portfolio for Kazakhstan now accounts for 63.4% of its total volume. We are committed to expanding our partnership and unlocking opportunities in traditional and emerging sectors,” Bektenov stated.

In 2024, the EDB allocated nearly $1.4 billion to projects in Kazakhstan, bringing its total investment to $3.6 billion over the past three years. The bank’s portfolio in Kazakhstan remains one of its largest, reflecting the country’s strategic importance.