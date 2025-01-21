Over 1,000 Enterprises with Kazakh Capital Operate in Uzbekistan

ASTANA – Uzbekistan currently has 1,041 enterprises with Kazakh capital, which contributes significantly to its economy, the Uzbekistan Statistics Agency reported on Jan. 14.

The number of foreign-invested enterprises in Uzbekistan has grown by 1.3 times over the past five years. China leads with 3,357 enterprises with full and partial participation, making up 21.8% of the total foreign-invested firms.

Other substantial contributors include Russia with 2,937 enterprises, Türkiye with 1,826, and South Korea with 644.

Kazakhstan stands as one of Uzbekistan’s top three foreign trade partners in the first 11 months of 2024. Trade turnover between Astana and Tashkent exceeded $3.8 billion.