National Bank of Kazakhstan Revolutionizes Tenge Design, Security

ASTANA—The National Bank of Kazakhstan has undertaken a multi-year initiative to redesign the tenge. In 2024, the tenge secured top honors at prestigious global currency competitions for its innovative Saka Style tenge series, which features groundbreaking protective elements and designs celebrating the nation’s heritage.

According to the National Bank, for the first time globally, the Saka Style banknotes incorporate micro-optical, two-color security threads with a pulsating dynamic effect that animates the national pattern when tilted. The protective patches showcase 3D images of Saka-era artifacts, blending modern technology with historical symbolism. These innovative features enhance security while visually narrating Kazakhstan’s history, nature and cultural wealth.

The 10,000-tenge banknote from the Saka Style series won Best New Banknote of 2024 at the High-Security Printing competition. This prestigious currency industry award honors artistic, symbolic and technological achievements in banknote design at global conferences. The award highlights not only advanced security features but also the intricate representation of national identity and functionality.

Additionally, Kazakhstan’s 10,000-tenge commemorative banknote and the TEŃGEGE 30 JYL (30 years of tenge) commemorative coin became finalists in the International Association for Monetary Affairs’ (IACA) Excellence in Currency Awards for the Best Commemorative Banknote and Coin, respectively.

The concepts of banknotes and coins were created by the designers of the National Bank.