Kazakhstan Ranks First Among China’s Central Asian Trade Partners in 2024

ASTANA – Kazakhstan ranked first among China’s trade partners in Central Asia in 2024, with trade turnover reaching $43.82 billion, Kazinform reported on Jan. 23, citing the Chinese General Administration of Customs.

The Kyrgyz Republic followed with $22.71 billion, Uzbekistan ranked third with $13.78 billion, Turkmenistan placed fourth with $10.65 billion, and Tajikistan came fifth with $3.86 billion.

China’s overall trade with Central Asia totaled $94.82 billion in 2024, up from $89.4 billion in 2023. Globally, China’s trade volume reached $6.16 trillion last year. A trade surplus approached $1 trillion.