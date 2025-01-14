Kazakhstan, China Deepen Cooperation on Middle Corridor Development

ASTANA – The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route effectively ensures the security of supply chains between Asia and Europe. Kazakhstan and China continue to deepen cooperation on this route and began construction of the third railway Ayagoz-Tacheng, planning to open a third border railway checkpoint, said Maulen Ashimbayev, the chairman of the Senate, an upper house of the Kazakh Parliament, during an official visit to China on Jan. 13.

According to the Senate’s press service, Ashimbayev met with Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, to discuss joint investment projects in industry, energy, transport, green economy, and agriculture.

He also met with Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, to address ways to enhance multifaceted cooperation amid geopolitical aggravations, conflicts, and economic problems. Ashimbayev expressed support for China’s multipolar initiatives on sustainable and global development, which will make a huge contribution to ensuring global security and peace.

During the meeting, Ashimbayev focused on Kazakhstan’s comprehensive reforms, focusing on political and socio-economic transformations, legislative advancements, and the role of key state institutions.

“In 2024, Kazakhstan adopted 104 laws. This year we are adopting laws that are important for the development of our economy – the Budget, Tax, Construction, and Water Codes,” he said.

Wang Huning praised the strong Kazakh-Chinese relations, reaffirming China’s commitment to deepening cooperation in both bilateral format and international arena.