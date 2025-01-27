Almaty to Host 5th EU-Central Asia Civil Society Forum This Week

ASTANA — Almaty will host the fifth EU-Central Asia Civil Society Forum, which will take place from Jan. 28 to 30. The forum will focus on digital transformation, climate change, and empowerment.

The forum is a key component of the EU Civil Society Facility project funded by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), reported the forum’s press service.

This four-year initiative aims to empower civil society organizations (CSOs) from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan by fostering collaboration and advancing their role in driving sustainable development, promoting transparent governance, and ensuring their active participation in regional decision-making.

This year’s forum will bring together 150 high-level representatives from EU institutions, UN agencies, regional governments, and CSOs to engage on critical topics shaping the future of Central Asia, such as digital transformation, climate change, youth participation, and women’s empowerment. These topics align with the EU’s broader strategy for the region and will contribute to advancing the EU-Central Asia Strategy and Global Gateway priorities.

The 2025 forum will include plenary sessions, interactive discussions, and thematic working groups facilitated in collaboration with the Danish Institute for Human Rights (DIHR).