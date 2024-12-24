Kazakhstan Welcomes Nearly 12 Million Foreign Tourists This Year

ASTANA – The number of international tourists visiting Kazakhstan doubled, hitting 11.5 million this year. The Kazakh capital brought together more than 30 foreign and local officials and experts in tourism to discuss the industry’s development in Kazakhstan.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ press service reported on Dec. 23 that accommodation facilities’ income increased by 27% this year, reaching 224 billion tenge (US$429.5 million).

According to Kazakh Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, government support measures for private investors and business entities must be enhanced next year. Efforts to attract foreign direct investment in the tourism industry must also be intensified.

“It is important to work out the necessary amendments to regulatory legal acts and legislation to improve the engineering and infrastructure support of resort areas, including roads, electricity and water supply,” said Yerkinbayev.

During the meeting, the participants outlined concrete steps for growing tourism in Kazakhstan, such as expanding the activities of the Kazakh Tourism national company, introducing new funding methods, and increasing the country’s position in the international tourist arena.

One hundred nineteen investment projects totaling 120.4 billion tenge (US$230.9 million) are expected to be completed in Kazakhstan’s tourist sector by the end of this year, employing 1,319 people.