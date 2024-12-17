Kazakh Opera Legend Bibigul Tulegenova Celebrates 95th Birthday

ASTANA – Kazakh opera singer Bibigul Tulegenova turned 95 on Dec. 16. Almaty Mayor Yerbolat Dossayev congratulated her on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the city administration’s press service.

“A long and fruitful creative path has brought you to the heights of recognition. You left a rich legacy in the gold fund of our country and raised talented, worthy students. Your enormous work has been recognized with high state awards, honorary titles, and special distinctions, which is recognition of your merits,” Dossayev said.

Famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen shared a heartfelt congratulation on Instagram.

“She dedicated her life to art, becoming one of the greatest opera singers of the 20th century. Her deep and expressive voice won the hearts of audiences not only in Kazakhstan but also abroad. Bibigul Akhmetovna has inspired and continues to inspire new generations of musicians for many years, passing on to them knowledge and love for Kazakh musical culture,” he wrote.

In celebration of her anniversary, a gala concert will take place on Dec. 21 at the Palace of the Republic in Almaty. The program will feature masterpieces of classical and Kazakh music performed by outstanding artists from whom Tulegenova’s work became an inspiration and guiding star.

The Astana Opera House marked her birth anniversary with a grand concert one month before.

“Hard work is relentless, no matter what. It is through dedication, effort and education that we cultivate success. My happiness stems from my culture. Thanks to my voice, I have earned respect in the eyes of my nation. I am truly grateful and happy,” Tulegenova shared.