Qazaqstan Investment Corporation Leads Kazakhstan’s Private Equity Market

ASTANA – Qazaqstan Investment Corporation (QIC) drives growth in Kazakhstan’s economic development through private equity investment, implementing 118 projects and creating over 20,000 jobs across key sectors in Kazakhstan.

QIC is Kazakhstan’s institution for private equity investment with a portfolio managed in partnership with over 50 renowned international institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds, including Mubadala, Gulf Capital, CITIC Group, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Kazakhstan is witnessing record levels of foreign direct investment, with $28 billion recorded in 2022—a nearly 18% increase from 2021. While major mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors attract significant capital, QIC emphasized expanding investment opportunities to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to foster inclusive economic growth.

In a recent interview with The Astana Times, QIC Independent Director Nicholas Page said that Kazakhstan is adopting a more proactive approach in presenting itself to international markets, with increased outreach efforts, including toward the United States, the Middle East, and Asia.

QIC strategically invests in vital sectors such as manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, and agriculture — essential to Kazakhstan’s sustainable development. Its investment structure offers equity stakes up to 49%. Through co-investment, QIC maximizes capital impact, ensuring that each dollar QIC invests attracts an additional two dollars of foreign investment, significantly bolstering the nation’s economy.

In addition to its focus on private equity, QIC is engaged in building Kazakhstan’s venture capital ecosystem. Five of QIC’s 17 funds are dedicated to venture capital, three of which are currently open for investment in early and late-stage startups.