Kazakhstan Joins Declaration to Triple Nuclear Energy by 2050 at COP29

ASTANA – Kazakhstan, along with five other countries, joined the declaration to triple global nuclear energy capacity by 2050 at COP29 UN Climate Change Conference on Nov. 13 in Baku. This brings the overall number of nations endorsing the declaration to 31.

“Kazakhstan’s accession to the declaration on tripling nuclear energy by 2050 is our important step towards a sustainable and environmentally friendly future. We strive not only to strengthen energy security, but also to make a significant contribution to the global reduction of carbon emissions, cooperating with the world community to achieve a common goal,” said Kazakh Deputy Energy Minister Sungat Yessimkhanov.

In the first global review of the Paris Agreement, nuclear energy was recognized as one of the key solutions for limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

According to the Energy Ministry, Kazakhstan views nuclear energy as essential to its future energy balance, allowing it to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, increase the share of clean energy sources, and ensure a reliable energy supply.

Kazakhstan intends to take part in international initiatives to develop peaceful nuclear energy and expand cooperation with leading states and international organizations in this area.