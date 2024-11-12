KazAID, JICA Conduct Seminar on Kaizen Philosophy for Uzbek Entrepreneurs

ASTANA – Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) held a free two-day seminar on Kaizen Japanese business philosophy on Nov. 11-12 in Bukhara, Uzbekistan.

Kaizen is one of the key management concepts in Japan, based on continuous improvement of all production processes. Key elements of kaizen include teamwork, personal discipline, maintaining morale through motivation and brainstorming groups to share ideas between staff members at different levels.

The seminar offered a valuable experience for the small and medium-sized enterprise representatives, contributed to the region’s sustainable development and provided a platform for Central Asian entrepreneurs to share their experiences.