Dimash Qudaibergen’s New Music Video Shows Beauty of Kazakh Land

ASTANA – Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen unveiled his new music video for the song “Kieli Meken” (“Sacred Homeland” in Kazakh) on Nov. 27.

“This project is a heartfelt tribute to the stunning beauty of my homeland. In the video, we worked hard to showcase the breathtaking landscapes and the rich cultural heritage of Kazakhstan. I truly believe Kazakhstan has what it takes to become a dream destination for travelers from all over the world,” Qudaibergen commented on the video posted on his Instagram account.

Filmed amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Kazakhstan, the video highlights the country’s most iconic and sacred locations. Mystical mountains, crystal-clear lakes, enigmatic caves, deep canyons, endless steppes, the free-spirited wind, and people with open hearts carrying forward the traditions of centuries-old history – all of this represents Kazakhstan, reported dimashnews.com.

The premiere took place in Almaty during a forum dedicated to the closing of the Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China.

“The main concept of the video was to showcase Dimash’s connection with the natural beauty of Kazakhstan’s cherished locations. The initial plan involved studio shoots with CGI recreations of key tourist attractions and various animals. However, Kazakh Tourism decided to use live footage to capture the real essence of these landscapes,” said Director Galym Asylov.