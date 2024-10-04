Turkic States Celebrate Day of Cooperation Marking 15 Years of OTS

By Nagima Abuova in International on 4 October 2024

ASTANA — Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, the Kyrgyz Republic and Turkey marked the Day of Cooperation of Turkic Countries on Oct.3, commemorating the 15th anniversary of the agreement signed in Nakhichevan. The agreement established the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, later transformed into the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

15th anniversary of the Organization of Turkic States. Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a relatively short period, the OTS has emerged as a significant player in international relations, committed to promoting peace and sustainable development.

Turkic integration encompasses many cooperation areas, including transit and transport, economics, ecology, science, education, art, tourism, sports and humanitarian efforts.

Kazakhstan, a founding member of the OTS, has taken the initiative to promote integration among member states. This commitment is reflected in Kazakhstan’s chairmanship program for the OTS this year, which is themed ‘TURKTIME!’. The program outlines eight priorities to strengthen unity and collaboration among Turkic countries. 


