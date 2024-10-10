Kazakh Servicewomen of Airborne Assault Troops Conquer Himalayas

By Saniya Sakenova in Nation on 10 October 2024

ASTANA – Corporals Balzhan Mussatayeva and Marzhan Sairanova of Kazakhstan’s Airborne Assault Troops performed complex parachute jumps from 3,200 meters above sea level in the foothills of Himalayas during the KazInd 2024 exercises on Oct. 9, reported the Defense Ministry’s press service.

Precision jumps are performed individually and in groups, usually from heights of 1,200 to 4,000 meters above sea level. Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Defense

Both servicewomen showed the best results in performing parachute jumps for precision landing on a limited area in challenging high-altitude conditions.

Kazakh servicewomen demonstrate high levels of training and combat readiness. Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Defense

Sairanova, who serves as a combat medic specialist, shared that precision jumping is one of the oldest and most difficult forms of parachuting.

As a novice parachutist, she showed impressive results, despite being new to international training. Mussatayeva, on the contrary, has recently received the title of parachute instructor, with over a hundred jumps with different types of parachute systems performed.

The KazInd 2024 exercises, running from Sept. 30 to Oct. 13 at the Surya training center near the city of Auli in northern India, involve joint anti-terrorism tasks and the exchange of mountain training experience between the Kazakh and Indian contingents.


