Kazakh Museum Presents History of Great Steppe in China

ASTANA – China’s Tianjin Museum opened an international exhibition dedicated to the Golden Man and the Great Steppe on Sept. 30 at the initiative of the Kazakh National Museum.

The exhibition displays 185 unique pieces from the collection of the Kazakhstan National Museum, reported Kazinform.

The exhibition is divided into three thematic sections, each dedicated to different aspects of the development of Kazakh material and spiritual culture. Among the exhibits are relics from the early Iron Age, findings from Kazakhstan’s medieval cities along the Great Silk Road, and traditional jewelry and decorative arts.

The exhibition will run until Feb. 12 next year.