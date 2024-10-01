Kazakh Museum Presents History of Great Steppe in China

By Dana Omirgazy in Culture on 1 October 2024

ASTANA – China’s Tianjin Museum opened an international exhibition dedicated to the Golden Man and the Great Steppe on Sept. 30 at the initiative of the Kazakh National Museum.

The Golden Man is the most famous archaeological discovery in the history of Kazakhstan, which has become an integral part of the countrу symbols. Photo credit: Prime Minister’s press service

The exhibition displays 185 unique pieces from the collection of the Kazakhstan National Museum, reported Kazinform.

The exhibition is divided into three thematic sections, each dedicated to different aspects of the development of Kazakh material and spiritual culture. Among the exhibits are relics from the early Iron Age, findings from Kazakhstan’s medieval cities along the Great Silk Road, and traditional jewelry and decorative arts.

The exhibition will run until Feb. 12 next year.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »