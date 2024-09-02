Tokayev Stresses Unity and Rule of Law in Vision for Kazakhstan’s Future

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of Kazakhstan’s commitment to progress, urging the nation to look beyond provocations and rely on the rule of law in his Sept. 2 state-of-the-nation address, as reported by the Akorda press service.

He stated that there is no place for oppression in Kazakh society, whether on linguistic, religious, ethnic or social grounds. While acknowledging that incidents do occur due to the irresponsibility and ignorance of certain individuals, he assured that such provocations would be met with legal action.

“Law and order must reign in our society. This is a fundamental condition for ensuring both public and individual security. Only by adhering to this principle can we build a Just, Clean, and Safe Kazakhstan,” he said.

Tokayev emphasized the need for a peaceful and balanced foreign policy, stressing that diplomacy is essential in strengthening Kazakhstan’s sovereignty, protecting the rights of its citizens abroad, promoting national interests and attracting investment.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan continues to demonstrate its dedication to multilateral cooperation following the UN Charter.

“Our country plays an active role in addressing issues of international security and stability. We support the efforts of the UN and other international organizations to combat terrorism, extremism, illegal migration, climate change and other threats, support UN peacekeeping activities, disarmament initiatives, and advocate for the settlement of armed conflicts by diplomatic means,” he said.

He highlighted Kazakhstan’s hosting of significant international events, such as the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Organization of Turkic States.

“We are grateful to our allies and partners for their continued support,” he added.

Addressing the challenges faced by the country, Tokayev acknowledged the shifting global landscape and the variety of tasks Kazakhstan must tackle. He noted that while resources are limited and immediate results are not guaranteed, the government remains committed to solving the country’s problems systematically and openly.

“Many problems in the country have been accumulating for years. We, without hiding anything, openly state everything as it is. No matter how difficult, we purposefully and systematically solve all the issues. There is a lot of work ahead,” he said.

He added that the government, regional administrations, deputies and the whole society should prioritize ensuring sustainable socio-economic progress, comprehensive realization of citizens’ creative potential, and a tangible improvement of people’s well-being.

“We must approach the problems facing us pragmatically and consistently, without receding to pessimism and apathy. Not only the well-being of the people but also the historical fate of the country in this challenging era depends on this,” he added.

Tokayev concluded his address with a call for unity and mutual support, emphasizing that “our shared mission is to build a Just and Fair Kazakhstan for future generations, a state of equal opportunities for all,” pledging to work tirelessly toward this common goal.