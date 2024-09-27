Kazakhstan, France Postpone One Water Summit to December in Riyadh

ASTANA – The One Water Summit will be held in the margins of the 16th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD COP 16) in December in Riyadh, said President of France Emmanuel Macron on Sept. 25 at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Co-organized by France, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia and the World Bank, it is supposed to elevate water at the highest level.

Macron emphasized that it is now critical to make progress on this vital topic.

Macron and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the intention to host the One Water Summit during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai last year. Initially, the summit was supposed to be held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.