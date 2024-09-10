Astana Opera Starts New Theatrical Season with Blend of Kazakh Classics

ASTANA – Astana Opera House opened its 12th theatrical season with the “Kazakh Opera Gala” concert on Sept. 9, showcasing the rich tradition of Kazakh classical music, reported the Astana Opera’s press service.

“Such concerts, performed with high quality, are a real rarity, and a tribute to the great composers school of Kazakhstan,” shared spectator Omar Kekilbayev. “I have seen many Western European programs, but to bring together such a wealth of works by Kazakh classics is something I have never seen before.”

The program, painstakingly curated by the opera house’s principal conductor Alan Buribayev, included all facets of Kazakh opera from epic to lyrical. The concert opened with “Qurmanghazy” by Akhmet and Gaziza Zhubanovs, evoking the spirit of the Kazakh steppe.

Among the standout performances was Ulpan Aubakirova’s heartfelt rendition of Aqtoty’s aria from “Aqan Seri – Aqtoty” by Sydyq Mukhamedzhanov. Talgat Galeyev’s powerful interpretation of Alpamys’ aria from Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s opera “Alpamys” personified courage and determination. Aigerim Amanzholova’s portrayal of Aq-Zhunis from Yevgeniy Brussilovsky’s “Yer-Targhyn” introduced a new female character in Kazakh opera, completely opposite to the traditional soft and gentle heroines.

The concert continued with a variety of arias, duets, symphonic works, and overtures. Zhupar Gabdullina’s rendition of Zylikha’s art song from Bazarbai Dzhumaniyazov’s “Makhambet” and the Aitys scene from Muqan Tolebayev’s “Birzhan – Sara” by Meir Bainesh and Bibigul Zhanuzak were among the emotional highlights of the evening.

The finale featured “Betashar” from “Abai” by Akhmet Zhubanov and Latif Khamidi, performed by Altynbek Abilda, Saltanat Muratbekova, and the choir, concluding with the overture from “Birzhan – Sara.” The audience responded with standing ovations, prompting Maestro Buribayev to return for an encore performance of Yeskendir Khassangaliyev’s “Atameken.”

“I have never heard such a touching and profound performance of the national repertoire. Such a wonderful start to the season, and it is so good that there are still many new discoveries and musical surprises ahead of us that will undoubtedly continue to delight and inspire us,” said regular spectator Gulbanu Akhmetova.