President Tokayev Tours Industrial, Social Facilities in Karagandy Region

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev toured the industrial and social facilities in the Karagandy Region and emphasized the importance of improving the region’s environmental situation during an Aug. 14 working visit.

Industrial facilities

Tokayev visited the Qarmet metallurgical plant in Temirtau. Qarmet Chairman of the Board of Directors Andrey Lavrentyev and the company’s CEO Vadim Basin reported on completed and ongoing production development projects worth over $3.5 billion. Projects in coal and iron ore departments are supposed to attract investments worth nearly $500 million and $978 million, respectively.

Tokayev learned more about the work of converter shop No. 2 and the continuous casting machine for blanks. According to Lavrentyev, the implemented projects have stabilized the plant’s operations and predicted fulfilling the company’s “5-9-5” program. According to the adopted strategy, by 2028, the enterprise plans to reach a production volume of 5 million tons of steel, the extraction of 9 million tons of coal and the production of 5 million tons of iron ore concentrate, which will provide an average growth of 66% compared to 2023 figures.

The President underlined the importance of switching the plant to natural gas, which is supposed to reduce its impact on the environment by 30% at the first stage. Tokayev has instructed to ensure strict adherence to deadlines and high-quality standards for implemented projects in industrial safety, efficiency, and modernization of production, as well as to improve the environmental situation in the region.

Today, the enterprise employs more than 34,000 people. The production capacity of the metallurgical plant is 5.3 million tons of liquid steel per year. Last year, the enterprise sold 2.9 million tons of finished products, of which 2.1 million tons were exported to Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, China, Georgia, the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Tokayev also visited the Qarmet Center for Creative Technologies, a new location for Temirtau’s youth. The center offers robotics, auto modeling, unmanned aerial drones, a programming school, a school of bloggers, journalism, documentary filmmaking, a podcast studio and other creative areas.

While visiting the Qarmet dispatch and analysis center, Basin reported to Tokayev about developing the company’s coal division. He said that only three mines produced coal last year. The President then ordered the restoration of all eight mines in the shortest time. Large-scale efforts have begun to improve industrial safety.

Dispatchers will steadily monitor the condition of all mines, analyze gas levels, coordinate miners’ work, and establish video communication with them. The center also supervises system safety, the application of production indicators, and the execution of production procedures.

In Saran, Tokayev visited the Silk Road Electronics enterprise to produce household appliances and electronics, which has produced 97,000 equipment units since the beginning of the year. The enterprise plans to reach a production capacity of 1.1 million units of household appliances by 2027 and supply its products to the CIS countries.

Tokayev also visited the KamaTyresKZ tire manufacturing plant in Saran. The plant management spoke about the completion of construction and installation works and the full delivery of technological equipment. Equipment for the plant was supplied from Latvia, Italy, Portugal, Japan and other countries. Nearly 800 units of technological equipment have been installed at the enterprise. Last month, the plant produced 30,000 tires. In the first year of operation, the plant is expected to produce 1 million units of finished products and 3.5 million tires per year by 2027.

Social facilities

The Kausar Schoolchildren’s Palace in the Prishakhtinsk microdistrict, which welcomes 1,600 children, became the next destination on the President’s working tour. A new facility offers classes in a HI-TECH workshop, a creative workshop, a choreography hall, an ART studio, recording, television and photo studios, VR architecture and WEB design, an Intellectum studio, an Internet of Things office, a robotics and technical creativity laboratory, a STEM laboratory, a music studio, an environmental center, as well as sports and playgrounds.

Tokayev focused on the importance of the younger generation’s creative and artistic development and encouraged children to participate in the Taza (Clean) Kazakhstan environmental campaign.