Kazakhstan, Türkiye Sign $2 Billion Investment Agreements in Agriculture

ASTANA – During a working visit to Türkiye on Aug. 12, Kazakh Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov signed documents worth $2 billion in the field of investment in the agro-industrial complex and trade in agricultural products with Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry İbrahim Yumaklı, reported the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry’s press service.

Saparov highlighted the stable development of Kazakh-Turkish agricultural relations, noting a 13% increase in the trade turnover of agricultural products in 2023. Kazakhstan traditionally supplies crop products to Türkiye, and domestic agricultural producers are now ready to export meat products following the lifting of restrictions on livestock products in June. The Kazakh delegation included companies that raised, fattened, and slaughtered livestock meat processing plants.

Saparov thanked Yumaklı for his efforts to lift the restrictions and stressed the need to expedite the inspection process by the Turkish veterinary service for Kazakh enterprises. He also emphasized the significance of increasing exports of grain and oilseed crops to Türkiye, particularly in light of an expected good harvest.

In addition to trade agreements, the visit also resulted in the signing of three cooperation documents in agricultural science between Kazakhstan’s National Agrarian Scientific and Educational Center and Türkiye’s General Directorate of Agricultural Research and Policies, Sivas University of Science and Technology, and the Turkish Beekeepers Association.

Kazakhstan has successfully implemented six investment projects with Turkish investors and plans to implement ten more, totaling $553 million. These projects include the construction of greenhouse complexes, plants for deep processing of wheat and beans, vegetable storage facilities, and others.