Almaty to Host Oil & Gas Conference and Exhibition KIOGE 2024 in September

ASTANA – Almaty will host the Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition KIOGE 2024 on Sept. 25-27, which will bring together representatives of state agencies, business and experts. The event is supposed to attract 380 participants from 19 countries.

According to the KIOGE press service, the program will highlight key projects in the oil and gas sector, including their current state, procurement plans and future development.

The first day will focus on discussions concerning investments and implementation of energy projects at the international level, while the second day will be devoted to IT development and innovation in the industry.

The plenary session will focus on the implementation of oil and gas projects within the concept of sustainable development, Kazakhstan’s strategy in the context of energy transformation, risk mitigation of investment projects, and local content development.

The event will also include a dedicated competition for startups in industrial digitalization with the potential to start collaborations with leading companies, organized with the Park of Innovative Technologies Autonomous Cluster Fund. The competitions will focus on artificial intelligence, cloud computing, Internet of Things, big data, 3D printing, and other priority areas in digital transformation.

“Relevant topics for government and business dialogue along with a large exhibition complex make KIOGE 2024 one of the key oil and gas events in Central Asia. Thus, the conference will make an important contribution to the development of this strategic sector,” the statement reads.

