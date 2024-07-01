Mudflow in Kyrgyz Republic Claims Lives of Four Kazakh Children

ASTANA – Mudflow in the Nookat district of the Osh region in the Kyrgyz Republic on June 28 claimed the lives of four Kazakh children.

Their bodies have been transported by special plane to Oskemen, reported the akimat (local administration) of the East Kazakhstan Region on July 1.

The region’s Akim (mayor) Yermek Kosherbayev met with the victims’ relatives and expressed deep condolences. He noted that in these difficult days, all residents of East Kazakhstan mourned with them and assured them that the regional administration would provide all the necessary support.

On June 30, rescuers of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations on an aircraft of the Defense Ministry arrived in the city of Osh to evacuate Kazakh citizens and transport the bodies of the dead to their homeland.

Kazakhstan also delivered 2.7 tons of food for the residents of the Kyrgyz Republic affected by mudflows.

On June 28, heavy rains caused a destructive mudflow in the Nookat area, which killed residents and tourists.

According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situations, nine people were killed as a result of the mudflow and hundreds of people were evacuated.