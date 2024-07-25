Kazakhstan’s High-Tech Museum Offers Journey Through History and Culture

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s multimedia interactive complex in Burabay National Park, in the Akmola Region, has reopened following modernization, offering visitors an immersive experience into the nation’s history and Kazakh culture, reported the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information on July 24.

This interactive museum aims to enhance Kazakhstan’s cultural, spiritual, and historical heritage.

According to Aida Balayeva, Minister of Culture and Information, showcasing Burabay’s pristine nature and rich history is essential.

“I believe that the opening of this modern and innovative complex is a crucial step in fostering patriotism among the younger generation. I am confident that young people will explore the region from both scientific and creative perspectives and gain significant insights,” she said.

The museum complex underwent a comprehensive update with advanced animation and audiovisual technologies since its launch in 2021.

The museum features nine distinct thematic areas dedicated to Kazakh history, such as Great Steppe Heritage, Travel to Kazakhstan, Flight of the Samruk Bird, Heroes’ Land, Eternal Nation, History of the Great Steppe, Historical Figures of Kazakhstan, Corridor of Time, and Abylai Khan’s Blessing. Each area offers visitors a profound exploration of Kazakh culture and a comprehensive journey through the country’s rich historical tapestry.

According to Akim (Governor) of the Akmola Region Marat Akhmetzhanovm, the complex embodies a unique blend of innovation and tradition.

“Its location at Abylai Khan Square makes it a special event. This site is among our nation’s sacred places and is a key attraction of the Burabay resort. I believe the multimedia center will serve not only as a place for relaxation and entertainment but also as a hub for cultural exchange,” he said.

The complex also offers several interactive exhibits, including opportunities to hear Abylai Khan’s blessing, try archery, and experience the challenges faced by historical heroes.

It has a Cube 360 Hall, which features exclusive visual technology and stands out as the only one of its kind in Kazakhstan. It employs five projectors and two side screens to create a 270-degree panoramic image, enhancing the audience’s immersion in the experience through peripheral vision.