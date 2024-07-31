Kazakhstan’s Emergency Ministry Delivers First-Half Year Results

ASTANA— The Prime Minister’s press service released the results of the Emergency Situations Ministry’s work in the year’s first half on July 29, reviewing efforts to tackle floods, prevent disasters and ensure the population’s safety.

In January-June, the Ministry of Emergency Situations rescuers made more than 42,000 operational trips to rescue and evacuate nearly 70,000 citizens. More than 5,500 emergency situations and incidents were registered throughout the country.

Nearly 4,500 storm warnings were announced over the winter months. Rescuers’ rapid response prevented tragic road accidents and evacuated more than 13,000 people from risk zones.

“This year, the country faced massive floods, which affected 12 regions. More than 11,000 residential buildings were flooded, 150 sections of roads were washed away and 11 bridges were destroyed. Rescuers evacuated more than 120,000 people, including 45,000 children,” the article reads.

The flood fighting and disaster relief efforts included at least 63,000 people, over 7,000 equipment units, more than 1,000 water pumping devices, 418 floating craft and 38 aircraft of civil defense services.

Since the fire hazard period began, 107 forest and six steppe fires have been extinguished in Kazakhstan. Mobile groups have been created in the regions, as fire-fighting tactical exercises have been conducted with environmental and forestry agencies. In the first half of the year, the number of fatalities in the country decreased by 15%, and the number of fires fell by 11%.

The country developed a comprehensive plan for developing the seismological industry until 2028 to ensure seismic safety.

Kazakhstan pays special attention to industrial safety. Preventive measures have reduced the number of industrial accidents by 22% and the level of injuries by 38%.