Kazakhstan Partners with Japan to Strengthen Hydraulic Infrastructure to Boost Flood Resilience

ASTANA—Japanese experts will assess 13 hydraulic structures in four regions of Kazakhstan to prepare for the 2025 flooding season.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, the specialists will inspect the country’s hydraulic infrastructure, focusing on facilities that have faced significant pressure during previous floods. Visual inspections of the facilities have been conducted in the Kostanai, Akmola, Aktobe and Abai regions.

“I would like to thank the Japanese side for their assistance. During floods, our hydraulic structures managed the large water volume, avoiding accidents. To ensure stable operations in the future, we need to carefully assess their condition, identify potential vulnerabilities and address them in advance,” said Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, during a July 22 meeting with the Ambassador of Japan to Kazakhstan Jun Yamada and representatives of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The discussions also included plans to automate and digitalize hydraulic structures for more effective flood control. This includes installing sensors to monitor water levels and discharge volumes.