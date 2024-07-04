Kazakhstan Holds 3.8 Trillion Cubic Meters of Recoverable Gas Reserves

ASTANA—Kazakhstan’s proven recoverable gas reserves stand at 3.8 trillion cubic meters, comprising 2.2 trillion cubic meters of associated gas and 1.6 trillion cubic meters of natural gas, reads the statement of the Committee of Geology of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction on July 2.

Kazinform reports that British Petroleum estimates Kazakhstan’s proven natural gas reserves at 2.3 trillion cubic meters, placing the country 15th in the world. Kazakhstan accounts for 1.2% of the global natural gas volume.

Leading the world in gas reserves are Russia with 37.4 trillion cubic meters, Iran with 32.1 trillion cubic meters and Qatar with 24.7 trillion cubic meters.

The Kazakh Ministry of Energy explained the significant difference in the data, noting plans to adopt the same reserve calculation methods used by British Petroleum.

“This discrepancy in indicators is caused both by the high proportion of associated petroleum gas in Kazakhstan’s gas reserves and by differences in the methods of calculating reserves, according to which the state plans to switch to international standards in the near future,” reads the Ministry’s statement.