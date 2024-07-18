Kazakh PM Urges to Accelerate Restoration Work in Flood-Affected Regions

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed the acceleration of housing restoration efforts in the flood-affected regions at the July 17 government meeting.

As a result of flooding, some 19,342 real estate objects (houses and summer homes, which are the only housing) were damaged, and 8,578 of them were recognized as beyond restoration. Work is ongoing to build 2,578 residences and buy 6,000 real estate properties to replace damaged ones, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Bektenov praised the efficiency of the construction of 200 new houses in the North Kazakhstan Region and five in the Pavlodar Region. In the coming days, 22 houses will be commissioned in the Kostanai Region.

Efforts to expedite housing restoration have been implemented, with akimats (administration) fully provided with the necessary funding, all problems have been eliminated, and standard designs for houses being built have been approved. However, some regions have a 15-25 day lag behind the construction timetable. Construction activity is prolonged in the West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Akmola, and Atyrau Regions.

Bektenov instructed the akims (mayors) to mobilize people and equipment for each facility, recalling that 2.5 months remain to complete the tasks set by the President.

“We need to speed up the pace of restoration work. All questions related to the supply of construction materials, mobilization of labor resources and special equipment at sites must be resolved promptly. It is important to ensure compliance with all building codes and safety requirements. Regional akims bear personal responsibility for the quality of houses,” Bektenov emphasized.

The government allocated some 22.7 billion tenge (US$47.7 million) for repairing and reconstructing local roads and 7.5 billion tenge (US$15.8 million) for restoring schools in the affected regions. All schools will be restored before the start of the academic year.

In the affected regions, 100% of houses have been surveyed and assessed. Based on the assessment, 9,243 houses are subject to repair, while 8,578 homes cannot be restored. Some 7,505 families received compensation for repairs and restoration of housing for a total amount of 44.1 billion tenge (US$92.8 million). To date, 3,921 families have received new houses and apartments to replace destroyed ones, and 2,578 new houses are under construction.