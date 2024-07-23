Kazakh Boxers’ Photos Adorn Paris Streets Ahead of 2024 Olympics

By Nagima Abuova in International, Sports on 23 July 2024

ASTANA — Photos of Kazakh boxers are displayed on the streets of Paris on the eve of the 2024 Olympics.

Kazakh boxers’ photos adorn Paris streets ahead of 2024 Olympics. Photo credit: olympic.kz

According to the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan, the photos feature boxers, including Saken Bibosynov, Kamshybek Kunkabayev, Alibek Oralbay and Nurbek Oralbay.

Final preparations are underway in the city, creating an Olympic atmosphere. The excitement and anticipation for the upcoming event are palpable as Paris prepares to host the world. 

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will commence in Paris on July 26.


