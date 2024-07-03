Dimash Kudaibergen Reflects on Kazakh-Chinese Friendship in CGTN Project

ASTANA—Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen participated in the Ideas Change project by the Chinese TV channel CGTN, marking President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Kazakhstan.

The heroes of the program were people who made significant contributions to the development of Kazakh-Chinese friendship, reported dimashnews.com on July 2. As the main character of the project, Kudaibergen spoke about his first performance at the Spring Festival in China:

“I remember that memorable performance. It was in 2018 when I had the honor to share the stage with my friends Tia Ray and Xiao Jingteng. We sang in Chinese. I remember being very nervous because, like any normal sane person, I always get nervous before each performance. It was funny and great! That performance helped me to increase my fan base in China,” he said.

Kudaibergen thanked the Chinese people for “showing 22-year-old Dimash to the whole world.”

“The Chinese audience as a whole holds a special place in my heart because, no matter how much time I spend there, no matter how often I perform there, they always surprise me and show their love. Thanks to them, I am inspired and work even harder,” he added.

Kudaibergen shared memories of his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his performance at the Central Asia—China summit in Xian.

“I remember getting a call a couple of weeks before the concert inviting me to perform there. I was very happy to accept this invitation. If my art can somehow contribute to strengthening diplomatic relations between our countries, if I can do anything for this, I will always be happy and ready to perform anywhere,” Kudaibergen said.

He first met Xi in 2017 after his return from the I Am a Singer project. Then, the President of China blessed the Kazakh singer, expressing his admiration for Kudaibergen’s contributions.

“More than seven years have passed since then. During this time, I have come to understand that Chinese culture and history are very deep and extensive,” he said.

Kudaibergen shared that he is happy to witness good diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and China.

“My mission is to sing about peace, love, understanding, and friendship. This is what I always want to convey to listeners and viewers not only in China and Kazakhstan but all over the world because I want all people to live in peace and harmony without war,” he said.