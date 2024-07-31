Astana’s School Boom: Record Number of New Schools Set for Opening

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital is building more schools than ever before, wrote Akim (Mayor) of Astana Zhenis Kassymbek on his Instagram page on July 30.

According to Kassymbek, more than 30 schools for almost 100,000 students (in two shifts) are being built. Among them, as part of the Comfortable School initiative, Samruk Kazyna Construction will build 24 schools for 90,000 students in two shifts.

“During the tour with the Kazakh First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, we visited comfortable schools that will open at the beginning of the new school year,” he said.

He noted that at the beginning of the school year it is planned to open three more public and one private school.

“Also, by the end of the year it is planned to open seven more comfortable schools, five public and three private. Thus, during the new school year, 23 schools will be built,” Kassymbek wrote.