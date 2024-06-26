OSCE Chair-in-Office Outlines Kazakhstan’s Pivotal Role in OSCE History

ASTANA – Chair-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and Minister for Foreign, Trade and European Affairs of Malta, Ian Borg, underlined Kazakhstan’s pivotal role for OSCE during his June 25 visit to Kazakhstan.

According to the Akorda, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Borg to discuss bilateral agenda and interaction within the OSCE. Amid current security challenges, the OSCE is carrying out systematic work on all three dimensions in the region and beyond, said Tokayev. He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to close cooperation with all parties in achieving the goals enshrined in the Astana Declaration of the 2010 OSCE Summit.

“We are ready to strive to achieve these noble goals and continue to work together with the Maltese Chairmanship to ensure comprehensive and cooperative security,” the President said.

Tokayev conveyed warm wishes to the President of Malta Myriam Spiteri Debono and declared his readiness to strengthen bilateral cooperation and give impetus to Kazakh-Maltese relations.

Kazakhstan’s important role for the OSCE

According to Borg, historically, Kazakhstan has played a pivotal role in the OSCE, reported Kazinform.

“Kazakhstan’s chairmanship, coupled with the success of the Astana Summit in 2010, has resulted in the Astana Commemorative Declaration becoming a cornerstone document in the history of the OSCE. Additionally, Kazakhstan’s comprehensive reform program over recent years is worthy of commendation. The OSCE is and will remain a reliable partner on this path,” Borg said.

Also, he urged Kazakhstan to leverage the OSCE’s expertise in fostering security.

“We encourage our Kazakh partners to leverage the OSCE’s expertise and resources to advance critical topics such as regional security, cross-border collaboration, and sustainable development. We commend Kazakhstan for its role in all three dimensions of security. In international affairs, Kazakhstan sets an example in maintaining peace and security through actions such as holding talks between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the preparation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace treaty, and more,” said Borg.

Meeting with Kazakh Foreign Minister

During the meeting with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, the sides discussed the current situation within the OSCE and its internal dynamics, and exchanged views on potential avenues to enhance trust and restore constructive dialogue among its participating states.

According to the ministry’s press service, Nurtleu expressed Kazakhstan’s commitment to continue contributing to the bolstering of the OSCE and supporting Borg’s efforts in the spirit of the 1975 Helsinki Final Act and the 2010 Astana Declaration.

“The principles of Astana Declaration, adopted 14 years ago, from year to year retain their importance without losing their relevance. Today Valletta presides over the organization and responsibly fulfills this mission,” said Nurtleu.

Borg presented Malta’s priorities at the helm of the OSCE, emphasizing efforts aimed at strengthening the organization’s stability towards a safe and peaceful future.

The parties also reviewed cooperation in combating international terrorism and extremism, illegal trafficking of drugs and weapons, illegal migration, and border security. They also touched upon enhancing transportation connectivity and addressing environmental tasks in the Central Asian region. The sides highlighted promising areas such as maritime logistics, trade, and tourism.

Borg will also meet with Maulen Ashimbayev, the Chairman of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and Elvira Azimova, the Chairperson of the Constitutional Court.

According to the OSCE, the visit will focus on strengthening regional cooperation and the OSCE’s engagement in addressing the broad range of security challenges the region is facing. Borg will also take the opportunity to hear first-hand about the OSCE’s activities on the ground from the staff of the OSCE Program Office in Astana and OSCE beneficiaries.