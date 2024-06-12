Kazakhstan’s Trade with BRICS Sees Significant Growth, Surging by 55%

ASTANA — Last year, Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) increased by 55% to over $70 billion, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said during a June 11 ministerial session of the BRICS Dialogue with Developing Countries in Nizhny Novgorod (Russia), reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia joined the BRICS political and economic alliance in January. The forum was held under the theme Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security.

Nurtleu highlighted the BRICS platform as a prime example of intercontinental and interregional cooperation, viewing it as a global economic growth and sustainable development driver. He noted that Astana has a diplomatic presence in all BRICS countries without exception.

“We look forward to further expanding our ties on digital technologies, critical minerals, agriculture, infrastructure, investment projects and many other areas,” he said.

Nurtleu underscored the importance of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s international initiatives, including establishing the UN Regional Hub on Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, forming the International Agency for Biological Safety, and promoting the vision of World Unity for Just Peace and Harmony.

He outlined Kazakhstan’s priorities as it chairs several regional organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, and others, presenting the nation’s positions on key international issues.

Nurtleu also held bilateral discussions with the foreign ministers of Russia, Türkiye, Belarus, Iran, Sri Lanka, and Ethiopia, focusing on strengthening trade and economic ties and sharing perspectives on significant international and regional matters.