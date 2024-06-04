Kazakhstan’s Population Grows by Nearly 85,000 People in Five Months

ASTANA – Since the beginning of the year, the number of Kazakh citizens has increased by 84,636 people, according to the statement of the Bureau of National Statistics, published on June 3.

As of May 1, the number of people in Kazakhstan reached 20,118,478. Of these, 12,533,471 people reside in urban areas, while 7,585,007 live in rural areas.

The largest population lives in the city of Almaty (2,249,370 people) and the Turkistan (2,147,234 people) and Almaty (1,540,567) Regions.

Other million-plus cities and regions in Kazakhstan include Astana (1,458,092 people), Shymkent (1,234,356 people) cities, and the Zhambyl (1,223,158 people) and Karagandy (1,134,960 people) Regions.