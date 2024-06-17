Kazakhstan Exports Flour in January-March Worth Over $130 Million

ASTANA – Kazakhstan produced 1.1 million tons of flour and exported the product worth $131.7 million in January-March.

Energyprom. kz monitoring agency reported on June 17 that the Kostanai (326,000 tons) and North Kazakhstan Regions (153,400 tons), as well as Shymkent (112,500 tons), accounted for 54.7% of total production.

Kazakhstan exported flour worth $131.7 million, 15.2% less than a year earlier.

“A little more than a quarter of the total volume of flour exports was sent to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries: 134,900 tons. Flour was exported to Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, Russia and Belarus,” the statement reads.

The remaining 336,700 tons of flour were delivered to countries outside the CIS, 3.9% more than a year earlier. Kazakhstan exported flour worth $89.5 million to Afghanistan, China, Iraq, Türkiye, Georgia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Poland.