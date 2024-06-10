Kazakhstan-China Cargo Transport Reaches Record 28 Million Tons

ASTANA – Cargo transportation between Kazakhstan and China increased by 22% compared to 2022, reaching a record level of over 28 million tons, as was reported during the first Kazakh-Chinese grain forum in China, the Transport Ministry’s press service reported on June 7.

Additionally, Kazakhstan’s shippers exported 12.6 million tons, marking a 35% growth from 2022.

Representatives of the ministry, business companies, and other government agencies inspected the new terminal at the Alashankou station’s bonded zone, designed for unloading grain crops and vegetable oils.

During the meeting, the parties agreed on transportation technology and increasing the acceptance of Kazakh agricultural products. They also decided to establish a working group to identify and resolve issues related to export transportation to China.

Nurzhan Kelbuganov, Deputy Chairman of the Railway and Water Transport Committee, highlighted that barley and wheat are among the main crops Kazakhstan supplies to China.

“Thanks to the joint work of both parties, it was possible to resume transportation to China in 2023 after the pandemic, leading to a 2.5 times increase in grain exports. In 2021, around 347,000 tons were exported, in 2022 – 747,000 tons, and in 2023 it reached 2,227,000 tons, a threefold increase,” he said.