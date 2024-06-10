EDB to Present Concept for Eurasian Transport Network in Almaty

ASTANA — The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is preparing a concept for the Eurasian Transport Network to enhance connectivity across Eurasia and stimulate economic development, trade and mobility in the region, the bank’s press service reported on June 6.

The report will be launched at the EDB Business Forum, scheduled for June 27–28 in Almaty.

“The Eurasian Transport Network is a system of international transport corridors and routes spanning over 50,000 kilometers. In 2023, five key corridors – the Northern, Central and Southern Eurasian Corridors, TRACECA (including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route) and the International North–South Transport Corridor – carried 260 million tons of freight and 3.6 million containers in international traffic. Container traffic has tripled over the past decade,” according to the bank.

Having coined the notion of the Eurasian Transport Network in 2021, the EDB will soon present its detailed concept. Analysis has shown that the synergy of corridors is ensured not through their competition but through the connection and complementarity of these routes.

The concept includes 10 key elements, such as addressing Central Asia’s challenges by making the region a transport crossroads, focusing on intra-regional connectivity, and providing a strong impetus to realize the region’s vast agro-industrial potential through new logistics and specialized rolling stock.

The EDB’s new report, The Eurasian Transport Network, also examines promising transport infrastructure development projects and initiatives, including cooperation between countries and multilateral development banks to implement them.