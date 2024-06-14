Accreditation Open for Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit

ASTANA—The Kazakh Foreign Ministry has opened accreditation for international and local media to cover the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit (SCO) Summit. The event will take place on July 3-4, and accreditation is open until June 21.

The meeting will focus on a wide range of topics that contribute to strengthening the SCO’s role in solving current international and regional questions.

The event will be attended by the Presidents and Heads of Government of China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Türkiye and Turkmenistan, as well as the SCO Secretary-General and the Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure.

The UN Secretary-General and the heads of international organizations such as the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the European Economic Community (EEC) and the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) are invited to the summit.

To obtain accreditation, please complete the form, which you can find here and email by midnight Astana time by June 21, 2024.