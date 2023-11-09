Kazakh Companies Sign Contracts Worth $74 Million at China International Import Expo

ASTANA – Kazakh companies signed three memorandums of cooperation and 15 export contracts worth $74 million in the first two days of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), which takes place from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai, reported the Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry’s press service.

Kazakh producers reached agreements with Chinese partners on the supply of fat and oil products, milk powder, honey, and feed meal.

Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakkaliyev assured that Kazakhstan guarantees the delivery of environmentally friendly products of high quality.

Kazakh enterprises participate in the CIIE every year with the support of the QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center, the ministry, and China’s Embassy in Kazakhstan.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov reiterated at the CIIE the importance of expanding exports by broadening the range of tradable goods and streamlining administrative procedures, including digitalization processes. He stressed that Kazakhstan aims to enhance the use of mutual electronic platforms and jointly promote products across the entire Eurasian region.